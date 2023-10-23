Give Now
Little Bird: Wanna Icipus Kupi (Coming Home)

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published October 23, 2023 at 1:14 PM PDT
On-set of LITTLE BIRD drama series
Courtesy of Larry Carey; Rezolution Pictures Inc.
On-set of LITTLE BIRD drama series

Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2023 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS App

"Little Bird: Wanna Icipus Kupi (Coming Home)" takes you behind the scenes of the production of the series LITTLE BIRD and the ground-breaking movement for Indigenous narrative sovereignty as experienced through the series' Indigenous creatives, crew, and advisors.

Coming Home

At its core, the film is a celebration of Indigenous resilience and homecoming; it uplifts and inspires while delivering a hard-hitting reality check for audiences unfamiliar with policies created to dismantle Indigenous families.

Dr. Raven Sinclair
Courtesy of Larry Carey; Rezolution Pictures Inc.
Dr. Raven Sinclair

Chief Gordon Bluesky
Courtesy of Larry Carey; Rezolution Pictures Inc.
Chief Gordon Bluesky
LITTLE BIRD: The Sixties Scoop and the True Stories Behind 'Little Bird'

