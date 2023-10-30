Give Now
NOVA: Inside China's Tech Boom

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published October 30, 2023 at 3:50 PM PDT
In just a few decades, China has transformed into a science and technology superpower. See inside leading Chinese tech companies and labs to discover how they innovate, what drives their rise, and what it means for the future of the global economy.

Premieres Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS App + Encores Sunday, Nov. 12 at 2 p.m. on KPBS TV and 9 p.m. on KPBS 2

The inside story of China’s meteoric rise to the forefront of global innovation.

In just a few decades, China has transformed into a science and technology superpower. See inside leading Chinese tech companies and labs to discover how they innovate, what drives their rise, and what it means for the future of the global economy.

NOVA "Inside China's Tech Boom" will be available for streaming at pbs.org/nova, NOVA on YouTube, and the PBS App, available on iOS, Android, Roku streaming devices, Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Samsung Smart TV, Chromecast and VIZIO.

