GREAT PERFORMANCES: Message in a Bottle

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published October 31, 2023 at 4:27 PM PDT
The company of GREAT PERFORMANCES "Message In A Bottle."
Johan Persson
/
PBS
The company of GREAT PERFORMANCES "Message In A Bottle."

Premieres Friday, Nov. 3, 2023 at 8 p.m. on KPBS 2 / PBS App + Encore Sunday, Nov. 5 at 2 p.m. on KPBS 2

GREAT PERFORMANCES presents “Message In A Bottle,” featuring the hits of 17-time Grammy-winning artist Sting with choreography by three-time Olivier Award nominee Kate Prince. The dance-theater production from London’s Sadler’s Wells Theatre tells the story of a family forced to leave their homeland and embark on a perilous journey to freedom.

GREAT PERFORMANCES: Message In A Bottle Preview

With musical arrangements by Alex Lacamoire (Broadway’s “Hamilton,” “Dear Evan Hansen”), and a mix of dance styles performed by Kate Prince’s ZooNation dance company, “Message In A Bottle” relays a quest for humanity and hope.

GREAT PERFORMANCES: ZooNation Dance Performance to Sting's "Message In A Bottle"

Recorded in August 2022, the show features Sting’s chart-topping hits including “Every Breath You Take,” “Roxanne,” “Walking On The Moon” and more.

GREAT PERFORMANCES: Kate Prince's ZooNation Performs to Fields of Gold by Sting

Watch On Your Schedule:

This performance will be available to stream for a limited time at pbs.org/gperf and the PBS App.

GREAT PERFORMANCES: Sting on "Message In A Bottle"

Credits:

Kate Prince is director and choreographer, with Marcus Viner directing for screen. Music and lyrics are by Sting. Produced by Austin Shaw, Desara Bosnia and Floent Trioux, executive producers are Eliza Lumley, Suzanne Walker, Alice Webb, Joshua Andrews and Stuart Galbraith. A Sadler’s Wells and Universal Music UK production, co-produced with Birmingham Hippodrome and The Lowry, Salford. For GREAT PERFORMANCES, Bill O’Donnell is series producer and David Horn is executive producer.

The company of GREAT PERFORMANCES "Message In A Bottle"
Johan Persson
/
PBS
The company of GREAT PERFORMANCES "Message In A Bottle"

Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, online membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
