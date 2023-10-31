GREAT PERFORMANCES: Message in a Bottle

Premieres Friday, Nov. 3, 2023 at 8 p.m. on KPBS 2 / PBS App + Encore Sunday, Nov. 5 at 2 p.m. on KPBS 2

GREAT PERFORMANCES presents “Message In A Bottle,” featuring the hits of 17-time Grammy-winning artist Sting with choreography by three-time Olivier Award nominee Kate Prince. The dance-theater production from London’s Sadler’s Wells Theatre tells the story of a family forced to leave their homeland and embark on a perilous journey to freedom.

With musical arrangements by Alex Lacamoire (Broadway’s “Hamilton,” “Dear Evan Hansen”), and a mix of dance styles performed by Kate Prince’s ZooNation dance company, “Message In A Bottle” relays a quest for humanity and hope.

Recorded in August 2022, the show features Sting’s chart-topping hits including “Every Breath You Take,” “Roxanne,” “Walking On The Moon” and more.

Credits:

Kate Prince is director and choreographer, with Marcus Viner directing for screen. Music and lyrics are by Sting. Produced by Austin Shaw, Desara Bosnia and Floent Trioux, executive producers are Eliza Lumley, Suzanne Walker, Alice Webb, Joshua Andrews and Stuart Galbraith. A Sadler’s Wells and Universal Music UK production, co-produced with Birmingham Hippodrome and The Lowry, Salford. For GREAT PERFORMANCES, Bill O’Donnell is series producer and David Horn is executive producer.

