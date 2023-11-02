Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Watch Live

Bob Dylan: Shadow Kingdom

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published November 2, 2023 at 9:40 AM PDT
Bob Dylan in concert in 2021.
PBS
Bob Dylan in concert in 2021.

Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023 at 9 p.m. / Stream now with KPBS Passport + Sunday, Nov. 5 at 5 p.m. on KPBS 2

“Shadow Kingdom” is a concert film that showcases Bob Dylan in an intimate setting performing songs from his extensive body of work. Filmed in 2021 and billed as “The Early Songs of Bob Dylan,” it marked his first concert performance since December 2019 and the first since the release of his universally acclaimed album “Rough and Rowdy Ways.”

Bob Dylan - Shadow Kingdom trailer

The concert presents Dylan performing revelatory 21st-century versions of songs from his storied back catalog, including fan favorites like “Forever Young” and “It’s All Over Now, Baby Blue,” and deep catalog gems like “Queen Jane Approximately” and “Wicked Messenger.” 

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor
Bob Dylan in concert in 2021.
PBS
Bob Dylan in concert in 2021.

Watch On Your Schedule:

“Bob Dylan: Shadow Kingdom” is available to stream with KPBS Passport, a member benefit that unlocks exclusive shows and extra content on the PBS App.

Tags

TVTV Highlights
Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, online membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
See stories by Jennifer Robinson
Celebrate memories of lost loved ones on KPBS' digital community altar
This year KPBS is honored to host a digital community ofrenda, or altar, to celebrate loved ones who have passed away. More than 100 family members and friends were submitted along with photos, videos and audio clips.
Explore the altar
More News