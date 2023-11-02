Bob Dylan: Shadow Kingdom

Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023 at 9 p.m. / Stream now with KPBS Passport + Sunday, Nov. 5 at 5 p.m. on KPBS 2

“Shadow Kingdom” is a concert film that showcases Bob Dylan in an intimate setting performing songs from his extensive body of work. Filmed in 2021 and billed as “The Early Songs of Bob Dylan,” it marked his first concert performance since December 2019 and the first since the release of his universally acclaimed album “Rough and Rowdy Ways.”

The concert presents Dylan performing revelatory 21st-century versions of songs from his storied back catalog, including fan favorites like “Forever Young” and “It’s All Over Now, Baby Blue,” and deep catalog gems like “Queen Jane Approximately” and “Wicked Messenger.”

