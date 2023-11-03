Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Watch Live

Stranger at Home: Healing The Psychological Wounds of War

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published November 3, 2023 at 2:46 PM PDT
Three veterans from different wars fight for radical military mental health changes
Stranger At Home LLC
Three veterans from different wars fight for radical military mental health changes

Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023 at 11 p.m. on KPBS TV + Encore Sunday, Nov. 12 at 1 p.m. on KPBS TV (not available to stream)

"Stranger at Home: Healing The Psychological Wounds of War" weaves the life-altering stories of an Army Ranger involved in the killing of football star Pat Tillman; a Navy Psychologist forced into whistleblowing; and a Vietnam Marine turned world-renowned trauma expert, as they work tirelessly to deliver their urgent call-to-action for the radical transformation of military mental health.

Stranger at Home: Healing The Psychological Wounds of War

Join The Conversation:

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

"Stranger At Home" Documentary on Facebook

Credits:

Produced by Stranger At Home LLC/ 2022. Lead Producer, Co-Director, Co-Writer: Beth Dolan. Producer, Co-Director, Co-Writer, Lead Editor: Luis Remesar. Producer, Lead Cinematographer, Editor: Sheila Higgins.

Tags

TVTV Highlights
Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, online membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
See stories by Jennifer Robinson
Celebrate memories of lost loved ones on KPBS' digital community altar
This year KPBS is honored to host a digital community ofrenda, or altar, to celebrate loved ones who have passed away. More than 100 family members and friends were submitted along with photos, videos and audio clips.
Explore the altar
More News