Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023 at 11 p.m. on KPBS TV + Encore Sunday, Nov. 12 at 1 p.m. on KPBS TV (not available to stream)

"Stranger at Home: Healing The Psychological Wounds of War" weaves the life-altering stories of an Army Ranger involved in the killing of football star Pat Tillman; a Navy Psychologist forced into whistleblowing; and a Vietnam Marine turned world-renowned trauma expert, as they work tirelessly to deliver their urgent call-to-action for the radical transformation of military mental health.

Stranger at Home: Healing The Psychological Wounds of War

Credits:

Produced by Stranger At Home LLC/ 2022. Lead Producer, Co-Director, Co-Writer: Beth Dolan. Producer, Co-Director, Co-Writer, Lead Editor: Luis Remesar. Producer, Lead Cinematographer, Editor: Sheila Higgins.