Premieres Friday, Nov. 10, 2023 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS App

Join host Jon Stewart for the heartfelt Veterans Day celebration "Salute To Service" with the United States Army Field Band, honoring heroes past and present and reflectin on the service and sacrifices of veterans.

Salute To Service: A Veterans Day Celebration: Jon Stewart and The Six-String Soldiers

Stewart, a comedian and recent recipient of the Kennedy Center Mark Twain Prize for American Humor, hosts the celebration alongside a stellar lineup of performers, including country music artist Mickey Guyton, singer/songwriter Amanda Shires, and Broadway star Mandy Gonzalez.

Salute To Service: A Veterans Day Celebration: Remember Her Name

The special is a heartfelt showcase of musical diversity and award-winning singing talent. The special will also introduce real-life heroes like Medal of Honor recipient and Green Beret Colonel Paris Davis – a Vietnam War Veteran – and trailblazer Evelyn Kandel, a 90-year-old Korean War-era veteran who paved a way for women to serve their country. Stewart sits down with veterans of all service branches and generations to explore stories of courage and camaraderie.

Evelyn Kandel - U.S. Marine Corps 1951-53

Through inspiring music, the soldiers of the U.S. Army Field Band will lead a collective salute to the many heroes who have served, sacrificed, and protected the nation, as well as inspire a new generation of America’s defenders, as all reflect on the enduring spirit of America for Veterans Day.

SPC Justin Card (Photographer) / Amanda Shires © / PBS Amanda Shires performing with the U.S. Army Field Band Six-String Soldiers on "Salute To Service: A Veterans Day Celebration."

“The U.S. Army Field Band is one of the finest ensembles of its kind, and it is an honor to bring its sound to America in this special,” said executive producer and director Habib Azar. “With Jon Stewart as our host, we honor our veterans and their service to our country in a program which is celebratory and entertaining.”

Salute To Service: A Veterans Day Celebration: The Army Rappers Perform 'This We'll Defend'

Watch On Your Schedule:

"Salute To Service: A Veterans Day Celebration" premieres Friday, November 10 on KPBS TV, PBS.org, and the PBS App.

SPC Justin Card (Photographer) / Mandy Gonzalez © / PBS Mandy Gonzalez and the U.S. Army Field Band Jazz Ambassadors on "Salute To Service: A Veterans Day Celebration"

Credits:

Snap Snap productions with Habib Azar as executive producer and director and written by Ken Kaissar. Master Sgt. Lauren Urquhart, Master Sgt. Teresa Alzadon, and Sgt. 1st Class Pamela Daniels serve as U.S. Army Field Band producers. Christopher Farley is executive in charge for PBS.

SPC Justin Card (Photographer) / Amanda Shires © Amanda Shires performing with the U.S. Army Field Band Six-String Soldiers on "Salute To Service: A Veterans Day Celebration"

PBS’s Senior Director, Arts Programming & Development Christopher Farley said, “It’s important to honor people who have served this country, and it’s great to have the support of the incredible artists in this show. 'Salute To Service: A Veterans Day Celebration' is a deeply moving special that will not only explore the experiences of those who have served but will connect family and friends and provide an opportunity to celebrate ahead of Veterans Day.”