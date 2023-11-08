Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023 at 3 p.m. on KPBS 2 / Stream now with the PBS App

Some of the most brutal, merciless and chaotic fighting of World War II took part in the mountains of Italy and lasted until the final days of the war. Even as the Allies advanced into the heart of Berlin in May of 1945, the battle for Italy continued. Many soldiers were affected by their time fighting in Italy and the horrific conditions they faced there.

"Bob Dole, Italy And World War II" is about those who lived through one of World War II’s most desperate fights, including the young lieutenant from Kansas whose unforgettable ordeal in Italy would shape his life of public service.

U.S. Army via AP / APT Sen. Bob Dole recuperating from injuries received while serving in Italy during World War II. Dole was critically wounded by shrapnel in April 1945 and spent months recuperating from his injuries at the Percy Jones Army Hospital in Battle Creek, Mich. Dole, leading in the race for the Republican presidential nomination, visited the hospital Thursday, March 14, 1996.

