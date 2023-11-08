Bob Dole, Italy and World War II
Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023 at 3 p.m. on KPBS 2 / Stream now with the PBS App
Some of the most brutal, merciless and chaotic fighting of World War II took part in the mountains of Italy and lasted until the final days of the war. Even as the Allies advanced into the heart of Berlin in May of 1945, the battle for Italy continued. Many soldiers were affected by their time fighting in Italy and the horrific conditions they faced there.
"Bob Dole, Italy And World War II" is about those who lived through one of World War II’s most desperate fights, including the young lieutenant from Kansas whose unforgettable ordeal in Italy would shape his life of public service.
