Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023 at 1 p.m. on KPBS 2 / Stream now with KPBS Passport!

"The Tuskegee Airmen: Return To Ramitelli" tells the story of the Tuskegee Airmen, a group of Black military pilots who broke stereotypes and helped win World War II with their daring fighter escorts of American bombers.

Your web browser is not supported The Tuskegee Airmen: Return To Ramitelli: Preview

The legacy-themed documentary features interviews with many original Tuskegee Airmen, family members, and historians – both Italian and American. It also follows the daughter of a Tuskegee Airman back to Italy to visit what remains of the base at Ramitelli and includes a visit to the cemetery at Nettuno, Italy, where several Tuskegee Airmen are buried.

National Archives / APT Tuskegee Airman, WWII (undated photo)

Watch On Your Schedule:

This film is available to stream now with KPBS Passport, a member benefit that unlocks exclusive shows and extra content on the PBS App.

National Archives / APT Tuskegee Airmen, WWII (undated photo)

Credits: Presented by WNED. Distributed by American Public Television