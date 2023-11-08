Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Watch Live

The Tuskegee Airmen: Return To Ramitelli

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published November 8, 2023 at 12:22 PM PST
The Tuskegee Airmen: Return to Ramitelli.
National Archives
/
APT
The Tuskegee Airmen: Return to Ramitelli.

Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023 at 1 p.m. on KPBS 2 / Stream now with KPBS Passport!

"The Tuskegee Airmen: Return To Ramitelli" tells the story of the Tuskegee Airmen, a group of Black military pilots who broke stereotypes and helped win World War II with their daring fighter escorts of American bombers.

The Tuskegee Airmen: Return To Ramitelli: Preview

The legacy-themed documentary features interviews with many original Tuskegee Airmen, family members, and historians – both Italian and American. It also follows the daughter of a Tuskegee Airman back to Italy to visit what remains of the base at Ramitelli and includes a visit to the cemetery at Nettuno, Italy, where several Tuskegee Airmen are buried.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor
Tuskegee Airman, WWII (undated photo)
National Archives
/
APT
Tuskegee Airman, WWII (undated photo)

Watch On Your Schedule:

This film is available to stream now with KPBS Passport, a member benefit that unlocks exclusive shows and extra content on the PBS App.

Tuskegee Airmen, WWII (undated photo)
National Archives
/
APT
Tuskegee Airmen, WWII (undated photo)

Credits: Presented by WNED. Distributed by American Public Television

Tuskegee Airman, WWII (undated photo)
National Archives
/
APT
Tuskegee Airman, WWII (undated photo)

Tags

TVTV Highlights
Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, online membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
See stories by Jennifer Robinson
More News