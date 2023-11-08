The Tuskegee Airmen: Return To Ramitelli
Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023 at 1 p.m. on KPBS 2 / Stream now with KPBS Passport!
"The Tuskegee Airmen: Return To Ramitelli" tells the story of the Tuskegee Airmen, a group of Black military pilots who broke stereotypes and helped win World War II with their daring fighter escorts of American bombers.
The legacy-themed documentary features interviews with many original Tuskegee Airmen, family members, and historians – both Italian and American. It also follows the daughter of a Tuskegee Airman back to Italy to visit what remains of the base at Ramitelli and includes a visit to the cemetery at Nettuno, Italy, where several Tuskegee Airmen are buried.
Credits: Presented by WNED. Distributed by American Public Television