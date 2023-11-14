Premieres Friday, Nov. 17, 2023 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS App + Encore Sunday, Nov. 19 at 2 p.m. on KPBS 2

With only half of Shakespeare’s plays published before his death, often in inaccurate and incomplete versions, the First Folio is the first published collection of William Shakespeare’s full plays. Produced seven years after Shakespeare’s death, it preserved the other half of the Bard’s works including beloved plays like “The Tempest,” “Julius Caesar,” “Twelfth Night” and “Macbeth” which would have otherwise been lost to time. As Professor Jonathan Bate explains: “The First Folio is the most important secular book in the history of the Western World.”

The new documentary GREAT PERFORMANCES “Making Shakespeare: The First Folio” premieres during the 400th anniversary year of the printing of the First Folio.

GREAT PERFORMANCES: Making Shakespeare: The First Folio Preview

Narrated by Emmy, Tony, and Grammy Award winner Audra McDonald and from the directors and producers of "Shakespeare Uncovered," "Making Shakespeare: The First Folio" tells the story of Shakespeare’s fellow actors John Heminges and Henry Condell’s enterprise to create the book including the struggle to secure the finance, their difficulty tracing the scripts, the dilemma of choosing between versions of the published plays available, and the challenge of printing the 900-page volume with all the complexities and inadequacies of 17th century printing techniques.

Royal Collection Trust/© His Majesty King Charles III 2023 / PBS Jonathan Bate (former Provost of Worcester College Oxford), King Charles II, and Gregory Doran (Royal Shakespeare Company Artistic Director Emeritus) with King Charles I's First Folio.

Only approximately 750 First Folios have been printed, and these copies have made their way around the world. This film showcases several folios with notable owners including one examined by King Charles III that was owned and cherished by King Charles I right up to his execution that includes the markings he made inside. The film also uncovers the mystery owner of a folio whose owner had remained anonymous for four centuries and was revealed to be the celebrated English poet John Milton.

THIRTEEN / PBS The interior of The Globe Theatre.

Emmy Award-winning actor Brian Cox and wife and fellow actor Nicole Ansari also discover more about great American Shakespeare lover and folio collector who amassed a third of all known folios, Henry Folger, and dive deeper into his obsession to possess one particular copy. "Making Shakespeare: The First Folio" also follows the trail of the infamous stolen Durham folio as it made its way across the Atlantic and was finally identified and recovered 20 years later.

GREAT PERFORMANCES: Brian Cox and Nicole Ansari Examine a First Folio

Featuring numerous museums and universities, this episode spotlights the work of the Public Theater in New York City, including their bilingual musical version of “Comedy of Errors” that tours New York’s diverse neighborhoods. The film additionally spotlights 11-year-old students from the Bronx who make their own sense of the tragedy of “Romeo and Juliet,” and also goes behind the scenes of Kenny Leon’s Shakespeare in the Park production of “Hamlet,” set in Atlanta, Georgia that uncovers a Shakespeare who challenges racism and violence in America today.

GREAT PERFORMANCES: The Stolen First Folio

Watch On Your Schedule: This episode of GREAT PERFORMANCES will be available for streaming concurrent with broadcast on PBS.org and the PBS App, available on iOS, Android, Roku streaming devices, Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Samsung Smart TV, Chromecast and VIZIO.

THIRTEEN / PBS Portrait of William Shakespeare.

Credits: Written and directed by Nicola Stockley and produced by Richard Denton. Stephen Segaller is executive producer. For GREAT PERFORMANCES, Stephanie Dawson is producer, Bill O’Donnell is series producer and David Horn is executive producer.