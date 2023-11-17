Premieres Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2023 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS App

Many descendants of enslaved people have little record of their family's ancestry. Follow one family's quest to discover their lost history, and see how science and genealogy can help rebuild a family tree broken by slavery.

Join filmmaker Byron Hurt at his extended family reunion as they celebrate the joy of family in the African diaspora, and discover new details of their history that they thought were lost forever on NOVA "Lee and Liza's Family Tree."

Watch On Your Schedule:

This film will be available to stream with the PBS App. Watch the best of PBS anytime, anywhere on the free PBS App. Stream your favorite PBS shows on-demand and livestream shows from your local station, all from your favorite device.

NOVA: Lee and Liza's Family Tree Preview

