Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV

“Inside The Warren Commission” provides a riveting account of the people who worked tirelessly to discover the truth behind the assassination of President John F. Kennedy. The Warren Report is perhaps the most misunderstood document in modern history and remains unread by most Americans.

Inside The Warren Commission

This documentary offers viewers insight into its content, the commission who authored it, and their investigation. Based on new evidence, the film showcases the personalities, politics, and challenges − both internal and external − that made this investigation one of the most controversial of our time.

GPTV / APT President Lyndon B. Johnson (right) and Senator Richard Russell (undated photo)

Credit: Presented by GPTV. Distributed by American Public Television.