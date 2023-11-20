Give Now
Inside The Warren Commission

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published November 20, 2023 at 2:17 PM PST
Richard Helms former CIA director, tells the Senate Intelligence Committee in Washington that he intended to obey a presidential director requiring the CIA to destroy its stockpiles of deadly poison, but that he never issued a written order to have it done, Sept. 17, 1975. Helms said he constantly issued verbal instead of written orders. (AP Photo/Henry Griffin)
AP Photo/Henry Griffin
/
AP
Richard Helms former CIA director, tells the Senate Intelligence Committee in Washington that he intended to obey a presidential director requiring the CIA to destroy its stockpiles of deadly poison, but that he never issued a written order to have it done, Sept. 17, 1975. Helms said he constantly issued verbal instead of written orders. (AP Photo/Henry Griffin)

Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV

“Inside The Warren Commission” provides a riveting account of the people who worked tirelessly to discover the truth behind the assassination of President John F. Kennedy. The Warren Report is perhaps the most misunderstood document in modern history and remains unread by most Americans.

Inside The Warren Commission

This documentary offers viewers insight into its content, the commission who authored it, and their investigation. Based on new evidence, the film showcases the personalities, politics, and challenges − both internal and external − that made this investigation one of the most controversial of our time.

President Lyndon B. Johnson (right) and Senator Richard Russell (undated photo)
GPTV
/
APT
President Lyndon B. Johnson (right) and Senator Richard Russell (undated photo)

Credit: Presented by GPTV. Distributed by American Public Television.

Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, online membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
