TELL ME MORE WITH KELLY CORRIGAN: Rachel Zoffness

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published November 22, 2023 at 9:29 AM PST
Pain psychologist and author Rachel Zoffness talks about chronic pain and how it affects individuals and society with Kelly Corrigan.
WETA
Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023 at 5 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream now with the PBS App

Pain psychologist and author Rachel Zoffness talks about chronic pain and how it affects individuals and society. She addresses the annual 635 billion dollars cost of pain, whether that’s through lost work, productivity, disability or healthcare expenses. She also discusses how pain is not only directly correlated to physicality but influenced by emotions, behaviors, social factors and more.

Watch On Your Schedule:

Become a KPBS sponsor

Episodes are available to stream with the PBS App. Watch the best of PBS anytime, anywhere on the free PBS App. Stream your favorite PBS shows on-demand and livestream shows from your local station, all from your favorite device.

About The Series:

TELL ME MORE WITH KELLY CORRIGAN is a series that inspires, educates and entertains. Hosted by four-time New York Times bestselling author Kelly Corrigan, the show features insightful conversations with notable guests, reflecting on their lives and their contributions to a better society. Kelly Corrigan on Instagram

TELL ME MORE WITH KELLY CORRIGAN: Season 6 Preview

Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, online membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
See stories by Jennifer Robinson
