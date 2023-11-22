Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023 at 5 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream now with the PBS App

Pain psychologist and author Rachel Zoffness talks about chronic pain and how it affects individuals and society. She addresses the annual 635 billion dollars cost of pain, whether that’s through lost work, productivity, disability or healthcare expenses. She also discusses how pain is not only directly correlated to physicality but influenced by emotions, behaviors, social factors and more.

TELL ME MORE WITH KELLY CORRIGAN: Rachel Zoffness

