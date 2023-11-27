Give Now
Burt Bacharach: A Life In Song

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published November 27, 2023 at 2:19 PM PST
Join the legendary songwriter Burt Bacharach for a stunning tribute at London’s Royal Festival Hall in front of a packed house in 2015.
Join the legendary songwriter Burt Bacharach for a stunning tribute at London's Royal Festival Hall in front of a packed house in 2015.

Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023 at 11 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream now with KPBS Passport + Encore Saturday, Dec. 9 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV and Sunday, Dec. 10 at 6:30 p.m. on KPBS 2

Celebrate the late legendary songwriter Burt Bacharach in a stunning 2015 tribute at London's Royal Festival Hall. The concert captures the magic of Bacharach's timeless classics with live performances from a stellar lineup of artists including Alfie Boe and Joss Stone.

SNEAK PEEK: Burt Bacharach: A Life in Song

Watch On Your Schedule: Stream the concert now with KPBS Passport, a member benefit that unlocks exclusive shows and extra content on the PBS App.

Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, online membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
