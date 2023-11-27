Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream now with KPBS Passport + Encores Sunday, Dec. 3 at 6:30 p.m. on KPBS 2 and Monday, Dec. 4 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV

On Labor Day weekend in 1982, Santana took the stage at the US Festival in San Bernardino, California, and gave the audience a thrilling performance. "Santana Live At The US Festival" captures the electrifying live experience of this important moment in music history and features the hits “Black Magic Woman,” “Gypsy Queen,” “Oye Como Va,” and many more interspersed with interviews with Carlos Santana.

SNEAK PEEK: Santana Live at the US Festival

The US Festival, conceived by Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak and music impresario Bill Graham, was a transformative event for Santana in his long and illustrious career and this performance represents the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer at his best. From award-winning filmmaker and rockumentarian Glenn Aveni, "Santana Live At The US Festival" offers fans a first-row seat to this tremendous performance from a guitar legend, which rivaled his set at Woodstock for its energy, excitement, and inspiring musicianship.

Watch On Your Schedule:

This concert is available to stream now with KPBS Passport, a member benefit that unlocks exclusive shows and extra content on the PBS App.