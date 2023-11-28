Wednesday, Nov.29, 2023 at 11 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream now with the PBS App + YouTube

Art tells the rollicking story of our modern age. In "Rick Steves Art Of The Modern Age," Rick Steves explores how new technologies and social progress spawned a variety of artistic styles during the 1800s: freedom-loving and soul-stirring romanticism, the gauzy art of the prosperous Belle Epoque, light-chasing impressionism, and sensuous art nouveau.

Then, Rick careens through Europe’s tumultuous 20th century, with rule-breaking art as exciting as the times. From expressionism and cubism to surrealism and abstract, the visionary genius of artists like Van Gogh, Picasso, and Dali helped express the complexity of our modern world and our place in it.

Rick Steves’ Europe Rick Steves and Two Fantastic Characters (1976) by Joan Miró, in La Défense, Paris.

