Rick Steves Art of the Modern Age

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published November 28, 2023 at 3:02 PM PST
Interior of Sagrada Familía (1883 until present), Antoni Gaudí, Barcelona.
Rick Steves’ Europe
Interior of Sagrada Familía (1883 until present), Antoni Gaudí, Barcelona.

Wednesday, Nov.29, 2023 at 11 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream now with the PBS App + YouTube

Art tells the rollicking story of our modern age. In "Rick Steves Art Of The Modern Age," Rick Steves explores how new technologies and social progress spawned a variety of artistic styles during the 1800s: freedom-loving and soul-stirring romanticism, the gauzy art of the prosperous Belle Epoque, light-chasing impressionism, and sensuous art nouveau.

Rick Steves Art of the Modern Age

Then, Rick careens through Europe’s tumultuous 20th century, with rule-breaking art as exciting as the times. From expressionism and cubism to surrealism and abstract, the visionary genius of artists like Van Gogh, Picasso, and Dali helped express the complexity of our modern world and our place in it.

Rick Steves and Two Fantastic Characters (1976) by Joan Miró, in La Défense, Paris.
Rick Steves’ Europe
Rick Steves and Two Fantastic Characters (1976) by Joan Miró, in La Défense, Paris.

Produced by Rick Steves’ Europe, Inc. Distributed by American Public Television

Gustav Vigeland’s sculptures (1924–1943), including "Monolith of Life," in Vigeland Park, Oslo.
Photo: Rick Steves’ Europe
Gustav Vigeland's sculptures (1924–1943), including "Monolith of Life," in Vigeland Park, Oslo.

Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, online membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
