Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023 at 4 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream now with the PBS App + YouTube

From Italy, the Renaissance spread across Europe, revolutionizing art. Host Rick Steves travels to Spain and Portugal where overseas plunder is transformed into lacy architecture and ethereal paintings by El Greco. In bustling Germany and Belgium, new technologies enable Durer's mass-produced engravings, Van Eyck's meticulous oil paintings, Brueghel's peasants at play, and the futuristic visions of Bosch.

Art of the Renaissance Beyond Florence

Watch On Your Schedule:

RICK STEVES' EUROPE "Art of the Renaissance Beyond Florence" is available on demand with the PBS App + YouTube.

