RICK STEVES' EUROPE: Art of the Renaissance Beyond Florence

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published December 11, 2023 at 12:23 PM PST
Rick Steves on the beach in Salema, Portugal.
Rick Steves
Rick Steves on the beach in Salema, Portugal.

Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023 at 4 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream now with the PBS App + YouTube

From Italy, the Renaissance spread across Europe, revolutionizing art. Host Rick Steves travels to Spain and Portugal where overseas plunder is transformed into lacy architecture and ethereal paintings by El Greco. In bustling Germany and Belgium, new technologies enable Durer's mass-produced engravings, Van Eyck's meticulous oil paintings, Brueghel's peasants at play, and the futuristic visions of Bosch.

Art of the Renaissance Beyond Florence

RICK STEVES' EUROPE "Art of the Renaissance Beyond Florence" is available on demand with the PBS App + YouTube.

Rick Steves is a popular public television host, a best-selling guidebook author, and an outspoken activist who encourages Americans to broaden their perspectives through travel. He is the founder and owner of Rick Steves' Europe, a travel business with a small-group tour program that brings more than 30,000 people to Europe annually. Rick Steves on Facebook

Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, online membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
