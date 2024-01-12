Premieres Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS App

On this episode, Henry Louis Gates, Jr. meets actors LeVar Burton and Wes Studi two men who grew up without their fathers. With few clues to guide him, Gates introduces them to ancestors they've never known revealing connections to key moments in history.

PBS Wes Studi with Henry Louis Gates, Jr.

About Season 10:

In addition to exploring the family mysteries of three members of the viewing public, chosen for the series following a casting call, Season 10 of FINDING YOUR ROOTS dives into the ancestral backgrounds and stories of Valerie Bertinelli, Danielle Brooks, LeVar Burton, Ciara, Michael Douglas, Lena Dunham, Brendan Fraser, Sammy Hagar, Sunny Hostin, Tracy Morgan, Alanis Morissette and more.

Finding Your Roots: Fathers And Sons PREVIEW

Watch On Your Schedule: Episodes will be available to stream with the PBS App for a limited time.

Join the Conversation + Share Stories: The public can explore and share their family histories via social media using the hashtag #FindingYourRoots on TikTok, and via Facebook.com/FindingYourRootsPBS and @HenryLouisGates, and on the series companion site, pbs.org/FindingYourRoots.

FINDING YOUR ROOTS: Season 10 Inside Look

Credits: A production of McGee Media, Inkwell Media, Kunhardt Films and WETA Washington, D.C. Henry Louis Gates, Jr. is the writer, host, and executive producer. Dyllan McGee and Peter Kunhardt are executive producers. John F. Wilson is the executive producer in charge for WETA. Bill Gardner is the executive in charge for PBS. Sabin Streeter is the senior producer. Natalia Warchol is the series producer. Hannah Olson is the consulting producer. Deborah Clancy Porfido is the supervising producer. Kevin Burke is the producer. Robert L. Yacyshyn is the line producer. Sabin Streeter and Krista Whetstone are directors.