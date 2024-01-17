Premieres Friday, Jan. 19, 2024 at 9:30 p.m. on KPBS 2 / Stream now with KPBS Passport!

"Terence Blanchard In Dallas" celebrates the music of two-time Academy Award-nominee and seven-time Grammy-winning trumpeter and composer Terence Blanchard. In February 2023, the Dallas Symphony Orchestra presented two evenings of Blanchard's work, shining a light on his musical genius and groundbreaking compositions.

During the first night, soprano Karen Slack and baritone Nicholas Newton joined the DSO and conductor Maurice Cohn for the first orchestral performance of selections from "Fire Shut Up in My Bones," Blanchard's opera. "Fire Shut Up in My Bones" was the first opera that The Metropolitan Opera had staged by a Black composer in its 138-year history. The following evening, Blanchard and his band, the E-Collective, along with the Turtle Island String Quartet, presented a set from Absence, his latest jazz album release.

KERA / APT In February 2023, the Dallas Symphony Orchestra presented two evenings of Blanchard’s work, shining a light on his musical genius and groundbreaking compositions. Soprano Karen Slack (center) and baritone Nicholas Newton (left) joined the DSO and conductor Maurice Cohn (right).

"Terence Blanchard In Dallas" presents select performances from both nights in a one-hour special. Interviews with Blanchard also go behind the scenes of the creative process, his history of composition, and his influences and motivations. Conversations with Slack, Newton and bass player David Ginyard complement the performances and share Blanchard's generosity and brilliance as these projects came to life.

With extensive jazz and classical performances from the stage of the Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center, this program captures a remarkable musical event that celebrates one of the most important and groundbreaking musicians working today.

Watch On Your Schedule:

"Terence Blanchard In Dallas" is now available to stream with KPBS Passport, a member benefit that unlocks exclusive shows and extra content on the PBS App.