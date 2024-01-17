What dog training questions do you have?

Along with its ideal weather, San Diego is known as a dog-friendly city. We’ve been one of the top 25 dog-friendly cities in the U.S. for the last five years.

January is "National Train Your Dog Month” and because San Diegans love their dogs, KPBS Midday Edition wants to have a conversation with a dog trainer, to help you better connect with your canine companions.

But we want to hear from you. What questions do you have about dogs? Do you wonder why your dog moves when he’s sleeping? What problems do you have with your dog that you’d like advice on? Does your dog struggle with walking on a leash, or perhaps your dog barks aggressively when someone knocks on your front door?

You can leave your questions below. Or leave us a message with your name and the neighborhood you live in. Our number is 619-452-0228. We may use your question, comment or message in an upcoming show.