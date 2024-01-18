FRONTLINE: Israel's Second Front

Premieres Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024 at 10:30 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS App + Encore Thursday, Feb. 1 at 9 p.m. on KPBS 2

Beyond Gaza, the power of Hamas, Hezbollah and other forces in the region. Correspondent Ramita Navai investigates militants in the West Bank and Lebanon, their ties to Iran and their role in the conflict between Israel and the Palestinians.

Credits: Directed By: Karim Shah. Produced By: Karim Shah and Ramita Navai. Correspondent: Ramita Navai