FRONTLINE: Israel's Second Front

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published January 18, 2024 at 1:58 PM PST
Premieres Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024 at 10:30 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS App + Encore Thursday, Feb. 1 at 9 p.m. on KPBS 2

Beyond Gaza, the power of Hamas, Hezbollah and other forces in the region. Correspondent Ramita Navai investigates militants in the West Bank and Lebanon, their ties to Iran and their role in the conflict between Israel and the Palestinians.

FRONTLINE "Israel's Second Front" will be available to stream on the PBS App + PBS.org and YouTube

FRONTLINE "Israel's Second Front" - Preview

Credits: Directed By: Karim Shah. Produced By: Karim Shah and Ramita Navai. Correspondent: Ramita Navai

Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, online membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
