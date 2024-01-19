Give Now
By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published January 19, 2024 at 2:18 PM PST
THE 100 DAYS "D-Day, 1944" - Operation Overlord (the Normandy Landings)- D-day 6 June 1944. The British 2nd Army: Royal Navy Commandos at La Riviere preparing to demolish two of the many beach obstacles designed to hinder the advance of an invading army.
Public Domain / Admiralty Official Collection
APT
Encore Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2024 at 11 p.m. on KPBS TV

On June 6, 1944, the largest amphibious invasion in military history began to target the France's Normandy coast. The 100 days that follow would see the end of Nazi dominance in Western Europe as the allies swept through the country liberating towns and cities as they went, including Paris on August 25. Although the gains were striking, not all within Allied command agreed on the best strategy to win the war.

Episodes available to stream include: "D-Day – 1944," "The Suez Crisis – 1956," "Fall of the Berlin Wall – 1989," "The Assassination of Martin Luther King – 1968," "Blitzkrieg – 1940"

About The Series: THE 100 DAYS is a dramatic series that tells stories of 20th century world events, revealing unexpected aspects of some of the pivotal moments of modern history. Each episode focuses on one major event and the 100 days that give context to the events leading up, during or at the close. The narrative of each episode will unearth little-known incidents and characters. The “first hundred days” provides an ample perspective on the timing of these defining moments of history, giving a sense of what lies ahead.

