Friday, Jan. 26, 2024 at 9:30 p.m. on KPBS 2 (not in the PBS App)

"Irma Thomas: The Soul Queen Of New Orleans" features a candid interview with one of New Orleans' most celebrated musical icons as well as never-before-seen footage of Irma in concert with songwriter, producer and arranger Allen Toussaint.

Directed by Ron Yager. Produced by WLAE (2021) Distributed by NETA.