FRONTLINE: Democracy On Trial

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published January 24, 2024 at 4:28 PM PST
Donald Trump: REUTERS/Mike Segar; Indictment text: Department of Justice
Premieres Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2024 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS App + Encore Thursday, Feb. 8 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV

The roots of the criminal cases against former President Trump stemming from his 2020 election loss. Amid the presidential race, examining the House Jan. 6 committee’s evidence, the threat to democracy and the historic charges against Trump.

FRONTLINE "Democracy On Trial" will be available to stream on the PBS App + PBS.org and YouTube

FRONTLINE: "Democracy on Trial" - Preview

Credits: Directed by: Michael Kirk, Producers: Michael Kirk, Mike Wiser and Vanessa Fica

