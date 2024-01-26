Premieres Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2024 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS App

Gabon's Loango National Park is home to a group of western lowland gorillas that have become accustomed to biologists who have studied them for almost 20 years. This documentary presents an intimate look at a silverback and his family, and features a newborn baby gorilla, brave researchers, forest elephants, buffalos and the last remaining wild coastline in the African tropics.

NATURE: Preview of Gorilla

Related: Gorilla Fact Sheet

Related: Animal Experts Weigh-In on the Death of Harambe

NATURE: Baby Gorilla Ventures Out

NATURE "Gorilla" will be available to stream with the PBS App for a limited time. Extend your viewing window with KPBS Passport, a member benefit that unlocks exclusive shows and extra content on the PBS App.

Harald Pokieser / © Terra Mater Studios GmbH / PBS Mokebo and her newborn baby.

NATURE: How Forest Elephants Warn Predators

Credits: Narrated by Debra Wilson. Written / Directed by Harald Pokieser. Photographed by Stephan Krasser.