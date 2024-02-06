Give Now
GREAT PERFORMANCES AT THE MET: The Life and Times of Malcolm X

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published February 6, 2024 at 10:21 AM PST
A scene from Anthony Davis's "X: The Life and Times of Malcolm X."
Marty Sohl / Met Opera
/
Thirteen
A scene from Anthony Davis's "X: The Life and Times of Malcolm X."

Premieres Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024 at 2 p.m. on KPBS 2 / PBS App

Experience Anthony Davis’s groundbreaking opera directed by Tony nominee Robert O’Hara. The new staging portrays Malcolm as an Everyman whose story transcends time and space. Supported by a cast of young Met stars, Will Liverman sings Malcolm X. The score for this biographical drama is not unlike its central figure: complex, challenging, and undeniably compelling.

GREAT PERFORMANCES: The Life and Times of Malcolm X: Preview
GREAT PERFORMANCES: Will Liverman Performs as Malcolm X

Will Liverman as Malcolm and Victor Ryan Robertson as Eljah in Anthony Davis's "X: The Life and Times of Malcolm X."
Will Liverman as Malcolm and Victor Ryan Robertson as Eljah in Anthony Davis's "X: The Life and Times of Malcolm X."
Marty Sohl / Met Opera
Victor Ryan Robertson as Eljah and Will Liverman as Malcolm in Anthony Davis's "X: The Life and Times of Malcolm X."
Victor Ryan Robertson as Eljah and Will Liverman as Malcolm in Anthony Davis's "X: The Life and Times of Malcolm X."
Marty Sohl / Met Opera
Will Liverman as Malcolm in a scene from Anthony Davis's "X: The Life and Times of Malcolm X."
Will Liverman as Malcolm in a scene from Anthony Davis's "X: The Life and Times of Malcolm X."
Marty Sohl / Met Opera
Will Liverman as Malcolm in Anthony Davis's "X: The Life and Times of Malcolm X."
Will Liverman as Malcolm in Anthony Davis's "X: The Life and Times of Malcolm X."
Marty Sohl / Met Opera
A scene from Anthony Davis's "X: The Life and Times of Malcolm X."
A scene from Anthony Davis's "X: The Life and Times of Malcolm X."
Marty Sohl / Met Opera
Victor Ryan Robertson as Street and Bryce Christian Thompson as Young Malcolm in Anthony Davis's "X: The Life and Times of Malcolm X."
Victor Ryan Robertson as Street and Bryce Christian Thompson as Young Malcolm in Anthony Davis's "X: The Life and Times of Malcolm X."
Marty Sohl / Met Opera
A scene from Anthony Davis's "X: The Life and Times of Malcolm X."
A scene from Anthony Davis's "X: The Life and Times of Malcolm X."
Marty Sohl / Met Opera

Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, online membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
