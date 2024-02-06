GREAT PERFORMANCES AT THE MET: The Life and Times of Malcolm X
Premieres Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024 at 2 p.m. on KPBS 2 / PBS App
Experience Anthony Davis’s groundbreaking opera directed by Tony nominee Robert O’Hara. The new staging portrays Malcolm as an Everyman whose story transcends time and space. Supported by a cast of young Met stars, Will Liverman sings Malcolm X. The score for this biographical drama is not unlike its central figure: complex, challenging, and undeniably compelling.
Will Liverman as Malcolm and Victor Ryan Robertson as Eljah in Anthony Davis's "X: The Life and Times of Malcolm X."
Marty Sohl / Met Opera
Victor Ryan Robertson as Eljah and Will Liverman as Malcolm in Anthony Davis's "X: The Life and Times of Malcolm X."
Marty Sohl / Met Opera
Will Liverman as Malcolm in a scene from Anthony Davis's "X: The Life and Times of Malcolm X."
Marty Sohl / Met Opera
Will Liverman as Malcolm in Anthony Davis's "X: The Life and Times of Malcolm X."
Marty Sohl / Met Opera
A scene from Anthony Davis's "X: The Life and Times of Malcolm X."
Marty Sohl / Met Opera
Victor Ryan Robertson as Street and Bryce Christian Thompson as Young Malcolm in Anthony Davis's "X: The Life and Times of Malcolm X."
Marty Sohl / Met Opera
A scene from Anthony Davis's "X: The Life and Times of Malcolm X."
Marty Sohl / Met Opera