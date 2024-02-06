GREAT PERFORMANCES AT THE MET: The Life and Times of Malcolm X

Premieres Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024 at 2 p.m. on KPBS 2 / PBS App

Experience Anthony Davis’s groundbreaking opera directed by Tony nominee Robert O’Hara. The new staging portrays Malcolm as an Everyman whose story transcends time and space. Supported by a cast of young Met stars, Will Liverman sings Malcolm X. The score for this biographical drama is not unlike its central figure: complex, challenging, and undeniably compelling.

GREAT PERFORMANCES: The Life and Times of Malcolm X: Preview

GREAT PERFORMANCES: Will Liverman Performs as Malcolm X

