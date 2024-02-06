Jodie Foster, Hollywood Under The Skin
Premieres Monday, Feb. 19, 2024 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream now with KPBS Passport!
A cerebral, French-speaking Hollywood star, Jodie Foster's career and journey to fame has been remarkable. From her origins as a child model and acclaimed young actor, she later transitioned behind-the-camera as a filmmaker.
This documentary follows her unique life and highlights her many accomplishments in the film industry. Highlighted with clips from her many productions, this retrospective cements Foster as one of the most significant individuals to have ever worked on both sides of the camera.
Winning an Oscar as a teenager in "Taxi Driver" and then again years later for both "The Accused" and "Silence of the Lambs," Foster is an exceptionally versatile actor – considered one of the greatest movie stars of all time. As a director she has received critical acclaim with films including "Little Man Tate" and "The Beaver."
Watch On Your Schedule: "Jodie Foster, Hollywood Under The Skin" is available to stream with KPBS Passport
