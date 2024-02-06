Give Now
Jodie Foster, Hollywood Under The Skin

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published February 6, 2024 at 12:43 PM PST
Teenage Jodie photographed by Terry O'Neill in London, 1976.
© GettyImages
/
Iconic Images / APT
Teenage Jodie photographed by Terry O'Neill in London, 1976.

Premieres Monday, Feb. 19, 2024 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream now with KPBS Passport!

A cerebral, French-speaking Hollywood star, Jodie Foster's career and journey to fame has been remarkable. From her origins as a child model and acclaimed young actor, she later transitioned behind-the-camera as a filmmaker.

Jodie Foster, Hollywood Under The Skin

This documentary follows her unique life and highlights her many accomplishments in the film industry. Highlighted with clips from her many productions, this retrospective cements Foster as one of the most significant individuals to have ever worked on both sides of the camera.

Jodie and Robert De Niro at the 1976 Cannes Film Festival.
1 of 8
Jodie and Robert De Niro at the 1976 Cannes Film Festival.
© Bestimages
Martin Scorsese, Jodie Foster, and Robert De Niro on the set of Taxi Driver in 1976.
2 of 8
Martin Scorsese, Jodie Foster, and Robert De Niro on the set of Taxi Driver in 1976.
© GettyImages
Jodie and Robert De Niro posing at Cannes in 1976 for the nomination of their movie "Taxi Driver."
3 of 8
Jodie and Robert De Niro posing at Cannes in 1976 for the nomination of their movie "Taxi Driver."
© SIPA
Close-up of Jodie and Robert De Niro posing at Cannes in 1976 for the nomination of their movie "Taxi Driver."
4 of 8
Close-up of Jodie and Robert De Niro posing at Cannes in 1976 for the nomination of their movie "Taxi Driver."
© SIPA
Jodie as a child, photographed by Michael Ochs on the set of the movie "Echoes of a Summer."
5 of 8
Jodie as a child, photographed by Michael Ochs on the set of the movie "Echoes of a Summer."
© GettyImages
Teenage Jodie at Yale in 1980.
6 of 8
Teenage Jodie at Yale in 1980.
© Starface
Teenage Jodie photographed by Nancy R. Schiff, 1979.
7 of 8
Teenage Jodie photographed by Nancy R. Schiff, 1979.
© GettyImages
Teenage Jodie photographed by Terry O'Neill in London, 1976.
8 of 8
Teenage Jodie photographed by Terry O'Neill in London, 1976.
© GettyImages

Winning an Oscar as a teenager in "Taxi Driver" and then again years later for both "The Accused" and "Silence of the Lambs," Foster is an exceptionally versatile actor – considered one of the greatest movie stars of all time. As a director she has received critical acclaim with films including "Little Man Tate" and "The Beaver."

Watch On Your Schedule: "Jodie Foster, Hollywood Under The Skin" is available to stream with KPBS Passport, a member benefit that unlocks exclusive shows and extra content on the PBS App.

Distributed by ARTE France / American Public Television

Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, online membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
