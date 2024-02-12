Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Watch Live

GZERO WORLD WITH IAN BREMMER: Bordering On Disaster

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published February 12, 2024 at 3:34 PM PST
Host Ian Bremmer
Richard Jopson Photography. Courtesy of American Public Television
Host Ian Bremmer

Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024 at 11:30 p.m. / Stream now with the PBS App

As a US border bill - which includes funding for Ukraine-dies in Congress, Ian interviews two immigration subcommittee House members on either side of the political aisle about the country's broken immigration system.

Guests: U.S. Congresswoman Victoria Spartz (R, IN) and U.S. Congresswoman Zoe Lofgren (D, CA)

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

Related Articles:

GZERO WORLD WITH IAN BREMMER: Bordering on Disaster

Watch On Your Schedule: Episodes are available on demand with the the PBS App. Watch the best of PBS anytime, anywhere on the free PBS App. Stream your favorite PBS shows on-demand and livestream shows from your local station, all from your favorite device.

Ian Explains: Why Congress can't fix the US border problem

Credits: Presented by Creative News Group LLC. Distributed by American Public Television

Tags

TVTV Highlights
Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, online membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
See stories by Jennifer Robinson
More News