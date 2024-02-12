GZERO WORLD WITH IAN BREMMER: Bordering On Disaster
Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024 at 11:30 p.m. / Stream now with the PBS App
As a US border bill - which includes funding for Ukraine-dies in Congress, Ian interviews two immigration subcommittee House members on either side of the political aisle about the country's broken immigration system.
Guests: U.S. Congresswoman Victoria Spartz (R, IN) and U.S. Congresswoman Zoe Lofgren (D, CA)
Advertisement
Related Articles:
- Texas takes immigration into its own hands ›
- The Graphic Truth: Where immigrants to US & Canada come from ›
- Immigration: A political minefield for Biden and Trudeau ›
- Ian Explains: Why Congress can't fix the US border problem ›
- Biden challenges Texas immigration law ›
GZERO WORLD WITH IAN BREMMER: Bordering on Disaster
Watch On Your Schedule: Episodes are available on demand with the the PBS App. Watch the best of PBS anytime, anywhere on the free PBS App. Stream your favorite PBS shows on-demand and livestream shows from your local station, all from your favorite device.
Ian Explains: Why Congress can't fix the US border problem
Credits: Presented by Creative News Group LLC. Distributed by American Public Television