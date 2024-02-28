Sunday, March 3, 2024 at 2 p.m. on KPBS 2 / No longer available in the PBS App

Mezzo-soprano Isabel Leonard stars as the rags-to-riches princess in Laurent Pelly’s storybook staging of Massenet’s “Cendrillon.” Featuring an all-new English translation by Kelley Rourke and conducted by Maestro Emmanuel Villaume, the cast also includes mezzo-soprano Emily D’Angelo as Cinderella’s Prince Charming, soprano Jessica Pratt as her Fairy Godmother, and mezzo-soprano Stephanie Blythe and bass-baritone Laurent Naouri as her feuding guardians. Countertenor Anthony Roth Costanzo hosts.

GREAT PERFORMANCES AT THE MET: Cinderella: Preview

Cast:



Isabel Leonard – Cinderella

Emily D’Angelo – Prince Charming

Jessica Pratt – Fairy Godmother

Laurent Naouri – Pandolfe

Stephanie Blythe – Madame De La Halti è re

re Lindsay Ohse – Naomie

Maya Lahyani – Dorothy

Matthew Anchel – The Master of Ceremonies

Dylan Morrongiello – The Dean

Paul Corona – The Prime Minister

Stephan Varnier – A Herald

#PBSForTheArts is a multiplatform campaign that celebrates the arts in America. For more than 50 years, PBS has been the media destination for the arts, presenting dance, theater, opera, visual arts and concerts to Americans in every corner of the country. Previous Great Performances programs include "Romeo & Juliet" from the National Theatre, "The Arts Interrupted," "Reopening: The Broadway Revival" and "The Conductor." The collection of #PBSForTheArts programs is available at pbs.org/arts and the PBS App. Curated conversation and digital shorts are also available on PBS social media platforms using #PBSForTheArts.

Karen Almond / Met Opera / Thirteen Jessica Pratt as the Fairy Godmother in GREAT PERFORMANCES AT THE MET "Cinderella."

Credits: Produced by the Metropolitan Opera in association with PBS and The WNET Group, bringing the best of the Metropolitan Opera into the homes of opera fans across the country. For the Met: Mia Bongiovanni and Elena Park are supervising producers and Louisa Briccetti and Victoria Warivonchik are producers. Tim Martyn is Music Producer and Peter Gelb is executive producer. For GREAT PERFORMANCES: Bill O’Donnell is series producer; David Horn is executive producer.

Karen Almond / Met Opera Emily D'Angelo as Prince Charming in GREAT PERFORMANCES AT THE MET "Cinderella."

Karen Almond / Met Opera / Thirteen Maya Lahyani as Dorothy, Stephanie Blythe as Madame de la Haltière, and Jacqueline Echols as Naomie in GREAT PERFORMANCES AT THE MET "Cinderella."

