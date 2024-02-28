GREAT PERFORMANCES AT THE MET: Cinderella
Sunday, March 3, 2024 at 2 p.m. on KPBS 2 / No longer available in the PBS App
Mezzo-soprano Isabel Leonard stars as the rags-to-riches princess in Laurent Pelly’s storybook staging of Massenet’s “Cendrillon.” Featuring an all-new English translation by Kelley Rourke and conducted by Maestro Emmanuel Villaume, the cast also includes mezzo-soprano Emily D’Angelo as Cinderella’s Prince Charming, soprano Jessica Pratt as her Fairy Godmother, and mezzo-soprano Stephanie Blythe and bass-baritone Laurent Naouri as her feuding guardians. Countertenor Anthony Roth Costanzo hosts.
Cast:
- Isabel Leonard – Cinderella
- Emily D’Angelo – Prince Charming
- Jessica Pratt – Fairy Godmother
- Laurent Naouri – Pandolfe
- Stephanie Blythe – Madame De La Haltière
- Lindsay Ohse – Naomie
- Maya Lahyani – Dorothy
- Matthew Anchel – The Master of Ceremonies
- Dylan Morrongiello – The Dean
- Paul Corona – The Prime Minister
- Stephan Varnier – A Herald
Credits: Produced by the Metropolitan Opera in association with PBS and The WNET Group, bringing the best of the Metropolitan Opera into the homes of opera fans across the country. For the Met: Mia Bongiovanni and Elena Park are supervising producers and Louisa Briccetti and Victoria Warivonchik are producers. Tim Martyn is Music Producer and Peter Gelb is executive producer. For GREAT PERFORMANCES: Bill O’Donnell is series producer; David Horn is executive producer.