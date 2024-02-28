Give Now
GREAT PERFORMANCES AT THE MET: Cinderella

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published February 28, 2024 at 2:05 PM PST
Laurent Naouri as Pandolfe, Jessica Pratt as the Fairy Godmother, Isabel Leonard as Cinderella, and Emily D'Angelo as Prince Charming in GREAT PERFORMANCES AT THE MET "Cinderella."
Karen Almond / Met Opera
/
Thirteen
Laurent Naouri as Pandolfe, Jessica Pratt as the Fairy Godmother, Isabel Leonard as Cinderella, and Emily D'Angelo as Prince Charming in GREAT PERFORMANCES AT THE MET "Cinderella."

Sunday, March 3, 2024 at 2 p.m. on KPBS 2 / No longer available in the PBS App

Mezzo-soprano Isabel Leonard stars as the rags-to-riches princess in Laurent Pelly’s storybook staging of Massenet’s “Cendrillon.” Featuring an all-new English translation by Kelley Rourke and conducted by Maestro Emmanuel Villaume, the cast also includes mezzo-soprano Emily D’Angelo as Cinderella’s Prince Charming, soprano Jessica Pratt as her Fairy Godmother, and mezzo-soprano Stephanie Blythe and bass-baritone Laurent Naouri as her feuding guardians. Countertenor Anthony Roth Costanzo hosts.

GREAT PERFORMANCES AT THE MET: Cinderella: Preview

Cast:

  • Isabel Leonard – Cinderella
  • Emily D’Angelo – Prince Charming
  • Jessica Pratt – Fairy Godmother
  • Laurent Naouri – Pandolfe
  • Stephanie Blythe – Madame De La Haltière
  • Lindsay Ohse – Naomie
  • Maya Lahyani – Dorothy
  • Matthew Anchel – The Master of Ceremonies
  • Dylan Morrongiello – The Dean
  • Paul Corona – The Prime Minister
  • Stephan Varnier – A Herald
GREAT PERFORMANCES: You Are My Charming Prince from "Cinderella"

#PBSForTheArts is a multiplatform campaign that celebrates the arts in America. For more than 50 years, PBS has been the media destination for the arts, presenting dance, theater, opera, visual arts and concerts to Americans in every corner of the country. Previous Great Performances programs include "Romeo & Juliet" from the National Theatre, "The Arts Interrupted," "Reopening: The Broadway Revival" and "The Conductor." The collection of #PBSForTheArts programs is available at pbs.org/arts and the PBS App. Curated conversation and digital shorts are also available on PBS social media platforms using #PBSForTheArts.

Jessica Pratt as the Fairy Godmother in GREAT PERFORMANCES AT THE MET "Cinderella."
Karen Almond / Met Opera
/
Thirteen
Jessica Pratt as the Fairy Godmother in GREAT PERFORMANCES AT THE MET "Cinderella."

Credits: Produced by the Metropolitan Opera in association with PBS and The WNET Group, bringing the best of the Metropolitan Opera into the homes of opera fans across the country. For the Met: Mia Bongiovanni and Elena Park are supervising producers and Louisa Briccetti and Victoria Warivonchik are producers. Tim Martyn is Music Producer and Peter Gelb is executive producer. For GREAT PERFORMANCES: Bill O’Donnell is series producer; David Horn is executive producer.

Emily D'Angelo as Prince Charming in GREAT PERFORMANCES AT THE MET "Cinderella."
Karen Almond / Met Opera
Emily D'Angelo as Prince Charming in GREAT PERFORMANCES AT THE MET "Cinderella."
Maya Lahyani as Dorothy, Stephanie Blythe as Madame de la Haltière, and Jacqueline Echols as Naomie in GREAT PERFORMANCES AT THE MET "Cinderella."
Karen Almond / Met Opera
/
Thirteen
Maya Lahyani as Dorothy, Stephanie Blythe as Madame de la Haltière, and Jacqueline Echols as Naomie in GREAT PERFORMANCES AT THE MET "Cinderella."

