Super Tuesday 2024 - A PBS News Special Report

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published February 29, 2024 at 2:53 PM PST
PBS
Tuesday, March 5, 2024 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV + Encore at 11 p.m. on KPBS 2

PBS and PBS NEWSHOUR will provide live special coverage of Super Tuesday. Co-anchored by Amna Nawaz and Geoff Bennett from the nation's capital, coverage will include reporting from NEWSHOUR correspondents and analysis from additional guests.

+ NPR Special Coverage - Super Tuesday Election begins at 5 p.m. on KPBS FM

