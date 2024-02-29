Super Tuesday 2024 - A PBS News Special Report

Tuesday, March 5, 2024 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV + Encore at 11 p.m. on KPBS 2

PBS and PBS NEWSHOUR will provide live special coverage of Super Tuesday. Co-anchored by Amna Nawaz and Geoff Bennett from the nation's capital, coverage will include reporting from NEWSHOUR correspondents and analysis from additional guests.

+ NPR Special Coverage - Super Tuesday Election begins at 5 p.m. on KPBS FM