VARIETY STUDIO: ACTORS ON ACTORS: Cillian Murphy, Margot Robbie, Emma Stone and Bradley Cooper

Saturday, March 2, 2024 on KPBS 2 at 4 p.m. on KPBS 2 / Stream now with the PBS App

This episode includes Cillian Murphy ("Oppenheimer") with Margot Robbie ("Barbie); Bradley Cooper ("Maestro") with Emma Stone ("Poor Things"). The program is hosted by Variety Film Awards Editor Clayton Davis and Variety Chief Correspondent Elizabeth Wagmeister.

VARIETY STUDIO: ACTORS ON ACTORS: Cillian Murphy, Margot Robbie, Emma Stone and more

PBS SoCal announced today the lineup for the 19th season of the Emmy® Award-winning series VARIETY STUDIO: ACTORS ON ACTORS. Co-produced with Variety, the newest season of half-hour specials features intimate and exclusive conversations with the biggest contenders in this year’s Oscar® race: Margot Robbie, Cillian Murphy, Emma Stone, Bradley Cooper, Carey Mulligan, Natalie Portman, Halle Bailey and more.

