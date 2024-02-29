Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Watch Live

VARIETY STUDIO: ACTORS ON ACTORS: Cillian Murphy, Margot Robbie, Emma Stone and Bradley Cooper

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published February 29, 2024 at 11:25 AM PST
Variety Studio: Actors On Actors
PBS SoCal and Variety
Variety Studio: Actors On Actors

Saturday, March 2, 2024 on KPBS 2 at 4 p.m. on KPBS 2 / Stream now with the PBS App

This episode includes Cillian Murphy ("Oppenheimer") with Margot Robbie ("Barbie); Bradley Cooper ("Maestro") with Emma Stone ("Poor Things"). The program is hosted by Variety Film Awards Editor Clayton Davis and Variety Chief Correspondent Elizabeth Wagmeister.

VARIETY STUDIO: ACTORS ON ACTORS: Cillian Murphy, Margot Robbie, Emma Stone and more

PBS SoCal announced today the lineup for the 19th season of the Emmy® Award-winning series VARIETY STUDIO: ACTORS ON ACTORS. Co-produced with Variety, the newest season of half-hour specials features intimate and exclusive conversations with the biggest contenders in this year’s Oscar® race: Margot Robbie, Cillian Murphy, Emma Stone, Bradley Cooper, Carey Mulligan, Natalie Portman, Halle Bailey and more.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

Watch On Your Schedule: Episodes are available to stream with the PBS App. Watch the best of PBS anytime, anywhere on the free PBS App. Stream your favorite PBS shows on-demand and livestream shows from your local station, all from your favorite device.

VARIETY STUDIO: ACTORS ON ACTORS Preview

Tags

TVTV Highlights
Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, online membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
See stories by Jennifer Robinson
More News