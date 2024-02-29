VARIETY STUDIO: ACTORS ON ACTORS: Cillian Murphy, Margot Robbie, Emma Stone and Bradley Cooper
Saturday, March 2, 2024 on KPBS 2 at 4 p.m. on KPBS 2 / Stream now with the PBS App
This episode includes Cillian Murphy ("Oppenheimer") with Margot Robbie ("Barbie); Bradley Cooper ("Maestro") with Emma Stone ("Poor Things"). The program is hosted by Variety Film Awards Editor Clayton Davis and Variety Chief Correspondent Elizabeth Wagmeister.
PBS SoCal announced today the lineup for the 19th season of the Emmy® Award-winning series VARIETY STUDIO: ACTORS ON ACTORS. Co-produced with Variety, the newest season of half-hour specials features intimate and exclusive conversations with the biggest contenders in this year’s Oscar® race: Margot Robbie, Cillian Murphy, Emma Stone, Bradley Cooper, Carey Mulligan, Natalie Portman, Halle Bailey and more.
