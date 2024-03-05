Give Now
Facing The Laughter: Minnie Pearl

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published March 5, 2024 at 2:18 PM PST
Sunday, March 10, 2024 at 11:30 p.m. on KPBS 2 / Stream now with the PBS App + Encore Monday, March 11 at 7:30 a.m. on KPBS 2

Small-town girl Sarah Cannon dreamed of becoming a Shakespearean actress; instead, she became famous as the class-act comedian Minnie Pearl. With her "Howdee" greeting and price tag dangling from her straw hat, this simple character became an icon of country music through radio, live stage performances, and television. The educated, serious Cannon and her playful, uncomplicated alter ego created a legacy of compassion, empowerment and humor.

"Facing The Laughter: Minnie Pearl" is a 90-minute documentary that explores how this beloved character impacted American culture and how it’s still relevant today.

Facing the Laughter: Minnie Pearl

"Facing The Laughter: Minnie Pearl" is available to stream now with the PBS App. Watch the best of PBS anytime, anywhere on the free PBS App. Stream your favorite PBS shows on-demand and livestream shows from your local station, all from your favorite device.

Presented by Nashville Public Television. Distributed by American Public Television.

