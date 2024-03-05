Thursday, March 7, 2024 at 11:30 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream now with the PBS App

Can Europe go it alone? Can it support Ukraine financially and militarily if the US steps back from the global stage? To do so, it will first need to ensure its own energy security, says Jonas Store, the Prime Minister of energy-rich Norway. On this episode, Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Støre joins Ian to discuss Norway's critical role.

GZERO WORLD WITH IAN BREMMER: Europe's Power Play

