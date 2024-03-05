Give Now
PBS NEWSHOUR Special Coverage: State of the Union Address

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published March 5, 2024 at 11:02 AM PST
PBS NEWSHOUR hosts Geoff Bennett and Amna Nawaz, Nov. 17, 2022, in Arlington Va.
Mike Morgan
/
MMP
PBS NEWSHOUR hosts Geoff Bennett and Amna Nawaz, Nov. 17, 2022, in Arlington Va.

Thursday, March 7, 2024 from 6 - 8 p.m. on KPBS TV

PBS NEWSHOUR will offer live coverage of President Biden’s State of the Union address, followed by the Republican response, and reporting and analysis by the NEWSHOUR team and guests on Thursday, March 7 from 6-8 p.m. PT.  

Special coverage with co-anchors Amna Nawaz and Geoff Bennett will include reporting from Capitol Hill correspondent Lisa Desjardins and White House correspondent Laura Barrón-López

Follow PBS NEWSHOUR’S complete coverage of politics, Congress, the Supreme court and the presidency.

Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, online membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
