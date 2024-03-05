PBS NEWSHOUR Special Coverage: State of the Union Address

Thursday, March 7, 2024 from 6 - 8 p.m. on KPBS TV

PBS NEWSHOUR will offer live coverage of President Biden’s State of the Union address, followed by the Republican response, and reporting and analysis by the NEWSHOUR team and guests on Thursday, March 7 from 6-8 p.m. PT.

Special coverage with co-anchors Amna Nawaz and Geoff Bennett will include reporting from Capitol Hill correspondent Lisa Desjardins and White House correspondent Laura Barrón-López.

Follow PBS NEWSHOUR’S complete coverage of politics, Congress, the Supreme court and the presidency.

