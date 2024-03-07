Saturday, March 9 at 7 p.m. on KPBS 2 and 9 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream now with KPBS Passport + Encores Sunday, March 10 at 6:30 p.m. on KPBS TV and KPBS 2

CLASSICALIA is an international music competition where the brightest young stars in the classical musical world get to shine. Hundreds of musical prodigies from around the world entered the competition, and after two preliminary rounds of judging, nine finalists were chosen to travel to Vienna and perform at the Konzerthaus with the Vienna Opera Ball Orchestra.

Classicalia: Preview

CLASSICALIA is hosted by singer, pianist, composer and actress Sheléa Melody McDonald and conductor and teacher Maestro Alistair Willis. They are joined by a trio of judges: celebrated violin virtuoso Eszter Haffner, acclaimed concert pianist Jura Margulis, and Grammy Award-nominated keyboardist, session musician and musical director Greg Phillinganes.

Each year, CLASSICALIA features a new cohort of award-winning young artists competing in three age categories: Junior (6-11), Intermediate (12-17) and Senior (18-25). The winners in each category are determined by three internationally renowned musicians, who offer each young finalist thoughtful and instructive feedback on their performances to guide their musical education and aspirations.

Courtesy of PBS SoCal / PBS Young finalists - CLASSICALIA

The finalists are:

Junior



violinist and pianist Peihan Francesca He

pianist and violinist Jodi Brielle Brown

oboist and pianist Ella Xu

Intermediate



violinist Ezekiel Sokoloff

pianist Mao Fujisaki

cellist Lyam Chenaux

Senior



pianist Vanessa Yu

accordionist and bandoneonist Marta Cubas Hondal

pianist Terri Ji

Courtesy of PBS SoCal Ezekiel Sokoloff - CLASSICALIA

The competition shines a spotlight on aspiring international classical musicians and enables talented youth the opportunity to burst into worldwide recognition. The series also aims to break down barriers to encourage innovation and reinvention within the classical music genre.

Courtesy of PBS SoCal / PBS Lyam Chenaux and Sheléa Melody McDonald - CLASSICALIA

Watch On Your Schedule: "Classicalia" is available to stream now with KPBS Passport, a member benefit that unlocks exclusive shows and extra content on the PBS App.

Credits: A co-production between Attila Glatz Concert Productions and PBS SoCal. The Classicalia Global Music competition was created by a team of musicians and producers with a passion for classical music including Ella Porett, Dániel Vadász, and Attila Glatz.