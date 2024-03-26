Thursday, March 28, 2024 at 11:30 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream now with the PBS App

Few former presidents have run again after leaving office. Donald Trump is one of them. And based on his first term, says today's guest, his foreign policy approach after 2024 would differ from Biden's less than you might think. On this episode, Ian speaks with Stephen Walt, a professor of international affairs at Harvard University's Kennedy School.

GZERO WORLD WITH IAN BREMMER: How US Foreign Policy Will (and Won’t) Change after November

Will foreign policy decide the 2024 US election? | Ian Bremmer explains | GZERO World

Watch On Your Schedule: Episodes are available on demand with the the PBS App. Watch the best of PBS anytime, anywhere on the free PBS App. Stream your favorite PBS shows on-demand and livestream shows from your local station, all from your favorite device.

Ian Bremmer, a renowned political scientist, entrepreneur and bestselling author, shares his perspective on recent global events and interviews the world leaders, experts and newsmakers shaping today’s international politics. Distributed nationally by American Public Television.

Credits: Presented by Creative News Group LLC. Distributed by American Public Television