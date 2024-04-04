Elton John & Bernie Taupin: The Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song

Premieres Monday, April 8, 2024 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS App + Encore Wednesday, April 17 at 8 p.m. on KPBS 2

Elton John and Bernie Taupin, one of the great songwriting duos of all time, are the 2024 recipients of the Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song, Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden announced.

The prize is named for another legendary songwriting team, George and Ira Gershwin, whose papers are held by the Library. John and Taupin were honored at an all-star concert in Washington, D.C. on March 20, and will premiere on PBS nationwide on April 8.

Mike Kim / PBS Elton John and Bernie Taupin accept the 2024 Gershwin Prize for Popular Song.

A once-in-a-lifetime meeting between John, a young piano player, and lyricist Taupin together in 1967, they have forged a songwriting partnership that continues after more than 50 years. Their process seems simple: Taupin writes lyrics and sends them to John who goes to work at the piano and creates a song. The results of their enduring partnership have been simply incredible.

Mauricio Castro / PBS Jacob Lusk and The Elton John Band.

“Elton John and Bernie Taupin have written some of the most memorable songs of our lives. Their careers stand out for the quality and broad appeal of their music and their influence on their fellow artists,” Hayden said. “More than 50 years ago, they came from across the pond to win over Americans and audiences worldwide with their beautiful songs and rock anthems. We’re proud to honor Elton and Bernie with the Gershwin Prize for their incredible impact on generations of music lovers.”

Mike Kim / PBS Joni Mitchell, Brandi Carlile, Annie Lennox, and The Elton John Band sing "I'm Still Standing."

“Your Song,” “Tiny Dancer,” “Rocket Man” “Don’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me,” and “Goodbye Yellow Brick Road” are just a few songs they wrote together that became timeless standards. Not to mention the fun they had with “Bennie and The Jets” and “Crocodile Rock,” which became their first No. 1 single in the U.S. in 1973.

Mauricio Castro / PBS Metallica perform "Funeral For a Friend/Love Lives Bleeding."

"I've been writing songs with Bernie for 56 years, and we never thought that that one day this might be bestowed upon us,” Elton John said. “It's an incredible honor for two British guys to be recognized like this. I’m so honored.”

Mike Kim / PBS Elton John and Bernie Taupin.

Mauricio Castro / PBS Sista Strings

Credits: A co-production of WETA Washington, D.C., Ken Ehrlich Productions, Inc., and the Library of Congress.

