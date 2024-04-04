Give Now
SAN DIEGO'S HISTORIC PLACES: Lowrider Legends

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published April 4, 2024 at 12:11 PM PDT
by Matthew Leland

Thursday, April 4, 2024 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream now with the PBS App

Find out when lowriders first came to the scene in Southern California, including San Diego and Tijuana. Join Elsa Sevilla as she shows us the lowrider art form, custom style, culture and passion of lowrider legends.

HISTORIC PLACES WITH ELSA SEVILLA: CALIFORNIA'S HISTORY: Lowrider Legends

HISTORIC PLACES WITH ELSA SEVILLA is an Emmy-Nominated and Award-Winning documentary series hosted by journalist Elsa Sevilla. Elsa connects viewers to the region's past as she explores historic sites, museums, cemeteries and parks and chats with local experts on the various people who lived there.

