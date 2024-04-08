Saturday, April 13, 2024 at 7 p.m. on KPBS 2 / Stream now with KPBS Passport + Encores Saturday, April 13 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV and Sunday, April 14 at 6:30 p.m. on KPBS 2

Known the world over as founder and lead singer-songwriter of the barrier-breaking band Heart, Ann Wilson headlines a new concert special for PBS with her band Tripsitter, featuring songs from her new album “Another Door.” “Ann Wilson & Tripsitter: Live In Concert” was taped at the Brooklyn Bowl in Nashville on July 25, 2023.

Ann Wilson & Tripsitter: Live in Concert

Widely praised as one of the greatest singers in the history of rock, Ann’s extraordinarily powerful voice has been sending chills down her audience’s collective spine for over five decades, earning record sales of more than 35 million, an induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, and a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award. Recently, Ann sang with Disturbed frontman David Draiman and lent her voice to Dolly Parton’s rock record, “Rock Star.” Ann Wilson defies genre.

“Another Door” marks Ann’s first time as the sole lyricist, and her presence on a record has never been more significant. Songs from the album play seamlessly alongside her classics, which now reside in the pantheon of rock’s greatest hits, including “Barracuda,” “Crazy On You,” and “Magic Man.”

Criss Cain / PBS Ann Wilson, considered one of the greatest singers in rock history, performs in Nashville, July 2023.

