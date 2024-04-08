Give Now
Ann Wilson & Tripsitter: Live In Concert

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published April 8, 2024 at 3:30 PM PDT
Ann Wilson and her band Tripsitter perform in Nashville, July 2023.
Criss Cain
/
PBS
Ann Wilson and her band Tripsitter perform in Nashville, July 2023.

Saturday, April 13, 2024 at 7 p.m. on KPBS 2 / Stream now with KPBS Passport + Encores Saturday, April 13 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV and Sunday, April 14 at 6:30 p.m. on KPBS 2

Known the world over as founder and lead singer-songwriter of the barrier-breaking band Heart, Ann Wilson headlines a new concert special for PBS with her band Tripsitter, featuring songs from her new album “Another Door.” “Ann Wilson & Tripsitter: Live In Concert” was taped at the Brooklyn Bowl in Nashville on July 25, 2023.

Ann Wilson & Tripsitter: Live in Concert

Widely praised as one of the greatest singers in the history of rock, Ann’s extraordinarily powerful voice has been sending chills down her audience’s collective spine for over five decades, earning record sales of more than 35 million, an induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, and a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award. Recently, Ann sang with Disturbed frontman David Draiman and lent her voice to Dolly Parton’s rock record, “Rock Star.” Ann Wilson defies genre.

“Another Door” marks Ann’s first time as the sole lyricist, and her presence on a record has never been more significant. Songs from the album play seamlessly alongside her classics, which now reside in the pantheon of rock’s greatest hits, including “Barracuda,” “Crazy On You,” and “Magic Man.”

Watch on your schedule: This concert is available to stream with KPBS Passport, a benefit for members supporting KPBS at $60 or more yearly, using your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, AppleTV, Amazon Fire or Chromecast. Learn how to activate your benefit now.

Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, online membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
