KPBS Midday Edition

What do you wish you better understood about your finances or managing your money?

By Andrew Bracken / Producer, KPBS Midday Edition
Published April 11, 2024 at 11:59 AM PDT
A person holding a credit card is shown in this undated photo.
Richard Drew
/
AP
A person holding a credit card is shown in this undated photo.

The cost of living in San Diego is not getting less expensive. Home prices and rents continue to climb, the cost of food has been consistently increasing since 2020. So what does that mean for our budgets and saving for the future?

A report from the United Way of California found a family of four needs to earn $110,000 a year to live in San Diego without struggling. More than one third of local families earn less than that which means they may be relying on credit cards adding to the $1.1 trillion in American debt, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.

KPBS Midday Edition wants to have a conversation about personal finance and we want to hear from you.

Do you have any tips you’d like to share on how you make your budget pencil out in costly San Diego?

What do you wish you better understood about your finances or managing your money? Do you have questions about saving for retirement? Paying for college? How to best pay off debt? Creating an emergency fund? Investing? Teaching your kids about saving? Tell us your questions and we’ll pose them to personal finance experts.

You can leave your question or comment below. Or leave us a message that includes your name and the neighborhood you live in. Our number is 619-452-0228. We may use your question, comment or message in an upcoming show.

And don't forget to listen to KPBS Midday Edition on Wednesday, April 17!

_

