Saturday, April 27, 2024 at 2 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS App + Encore Thursday, May 2 at 2 p.m. on KPBS TV

On this episode, test cook Antoinette Johnson makes host Bridget Lancaster Jamaican Stew Peas with Spinners. Gadget critics Hannah Crowley and Lisa McManus give tips on how to repair and maintain kitchen gear. Test cook Elle Simone Scott makes host Julia Collin Davison Jamaican Pepper Steak.

Beth Fuller / APT Jamaican Pepper Steak

AMERICA'S TEST KITCHEN: Flavors of Jamaica

AMERICA’S TEST KITCHEN Season 24

Bridget and Julia lead our team of test cooks as they deconstruct recipes and reveal the test kitchen’s secrets to foolproof cooking at home. The 24th season features veteran test cooks Dan Souza, Becky Hays, Elle Simone Scott, Lan Lam, Erin McMurrer, and Keith Dresser, and introduces new test cooks Sam Block, Joe Gitter, Antoinette Johnson, and Erica Turner. This season, we grill up Pollo a la Brasa; share the secrets to a show stopping Chocolate-Raspberry Trifle; stir-fry some Jamaican Pepper Steak, and assemble the ultimate Breakfast Taco Board. We also show you how to expand your frying skills and change the way you approach cooking basics.

Watch On Your Schedule: Episodes are available to stream with the PBS App. Watch the best of PBS anytime, anywhere on the free PBS app. Stream your favorite PBS shows on-demand and livestream shows from your local station, all from your favorite device.

Extend your viewing window with KPBS Passport, a benefit for members supporting KPBS at $60 or more yearly, using your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, AppleTV, Amazon Fire or Chromecast. Learn how to activate your benefit now.