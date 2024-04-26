The Real Story of Mr Bates vs The Post Office on MASTERPIECE

Premieres Tuesday, April 30, 2024 at 11 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS App / stream now with KPBS Passport!

This documentary tells the true story of one of the greatest miscarriages of justice in British legal history. When money started to seemingly disappear from its local branches, the government owned Post Office wrongly blamed their own managers for its apparent loss.

Courtesy of Little Gem Media, ITV Studios and MASTERPIECE / PBS Alan Bates.

Hundreds were accused of theft and fraud, and many were even sent to prison - leaving lives, marriages, and reputations in ruins. But the issue was actually caused by errors in the Post Office’s own computer system - something it denied for years.

Courtesy of Little Gem Media, ITV Studios and MASTERPIECE / PBS James Arbuthnot, a British Conservative Party politician.

