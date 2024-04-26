Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Watch Live

The Real Story of Mr Bates vs The Post Office on MASTERPIECE

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published April 26, 2024 at 12:00 PM PDT
"The Real Story of Mr Bates vs The Post Office" tells the true story of one of the greatest miscarriages of justice in British legal history.
For editorial use only. Courtesy of Little Gem Media, ITV Studios and MASTERPIECE.
/
PBS
"The Real Story of Mr Bates vs The Post Office" tells the true story of one of the greatest miscarriages of justice in British legal history.

Premieres Tuesday, April 30, 2024 at 11 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS App / stream now with KPBS Passport!

This documentary tells the true story of one of the greatest miscarriages of justice in British legal history. When money started to seemingly disappear from its local branches, the government owned Post Office wrongly blamed their own managers for its apparent loss.

Alan Bates. MASTERPIECE "The Real Story of Mr Bates vs The Post Office" tells the true story of one of the greatest miscarriages of justice in British legal history. When money started to seemingly disappear from its local branches, the government owned Post Office wrongly blamed their own managers for its apparent loss.
Courtesy of Little Gem Media, ITV Studios and MASTERPIECE
/
PBS
Alan Bates. MASTERPIECE "The Real Story of Mr Bates vs The Post Office" tells the true story of one of the greatest miscarriages of justice in British legal history. When money started to seemingly disappear from its local branches, the government owned Post Office wrongly blamed their own managers for its apparent loss.

Hundreds were accused of theft and fraud, and many were even sent to prison - leaving lives, marriages, and reputations in ruins. But the issue was actually caused by errors in the Post Office’s own computer system - something it denied for years.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

Related: The Real People and Cast of Mr Bates vs The Post Office

James Arbuthnot, a British Conservative Party politician. MASTERPIECE "The Real Story of Mr Bates vs The Post Office" tells the true story of one of the greatest miscarriages of justice in British legal history. When money started to seemingly disappear from its local branches, the government owned Post Office wrongly blamed their own managers for its apparent loss.
Courtesy of Little Gem Media, ITV Studios and MASTERPIECE
/
PBS
James Arbuthnot, a British Conservative Party politician. MASTERPIECE "The Real Story of Mr Bates vs The Post Office" tells the true story of one of the greatest miscarriages of justice in British legal history. When money started to seemingly disappear from its local branches, the government owned Post Office wrongly blamed their own managers for its apparent loss.

Watch On Your Schedule: This film is available to stream now with KPBS Passport, a benefit for members supporting KPBS at $60 or more yearly, using your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, AppleTV, Amazon Fire or Chromecast. Learn how to activate your benefit now.

Tags

TVTV HighlightsTVTV Highlights
Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, online membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
See stories by Jennifer Robinson
More News