GZERO WORLD WITH IAN BREMMER: Are We on the Brink of a New Cold War?

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published April 30, 2024 at 3:19 PM PDT
Thursday, May 2, 2024 at 11:30 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS / Stream now with the PBS App

Gone are the days of two great powers vying for global dominance. In today's world, says GZERO WORLD guest and Pulitzer prize-winning New York Times Correspondent David Sanger, the next Cold War would look nothing like the last one (assuming it stays cold). It might not even be just one war. America now faces two great adversaries, China and Russia, and it's by no means clear who will win out.

GZERO WORLD WITH IAN BREMMER: Are We on the Brink of a New Cold War?

Ian Bremmer, a renowned political scientist, entrepreneur and bestselling author, shares his perspective on recent global events and interviews the world leaders, experts and newsmakers shaping today’s international politics.

Credits: Presented by Creative News Group LLC. Distributed by American Public Television

