When Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022, much of the world rallied to Kyiv’s cause. But today, Western aid is not getting to the front lines fast enough and Ukraine is closer than ever to defeat. What happens if Russia wins the war? Then, we'll take you inside one of Lebanon's largest Palestinian refugee camps, as a prominent relief organization struggles to find funding amid controversy.

GZERO WORLD WITH IAN BREMMER: If Ukraine Loses the War

Ian Bremmer, a renowned political scientist, entrepreneur and bestselling author, shares his perspective on recent global events and interviews the world leaders, experts and newsmakers shaping today’s international politics.

