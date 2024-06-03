CROSSING SOUTH: Recycling and Chinese Food (New!)

Premieres Thursday, June 6, 2024 at 9:30 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS App + Encore Monday, June 10 at 8:30 p.m. on KPBS 2

Join us at Biobreak in Mexicali, a haven for recycling materials like shells and coffee grounds into remarkable products.

Centurion5 Productions Host Jorge Meraz explores the machinery that helps transform waste products into new products at Biobreak in Mexicali.

The tour is followed by a delectable dinner at the exquisite Imperial Garden Chinese restaurant, where we engage in a conversation with a Chinese-Mexican architect Pablo Chee. The artistically designed restaurant as well as the flavors served are simply legendary.

CROSSING SOUTH: Recycling and Chinese Food

Season 13 Overview: With 8 new episodes coming to KPBS TV and the PBS App starting May 23, join CROSSING SOUTH host Jorge Meraz as he ventures to even more must-see Baja spots. This season, embark on a mesmerizing journey through “La Rumorosa” en route to Mexicali and San Felipe. In Mexicali, Jorge takes a deep dive into the “La Chinesca,” an underground Chinatown in Mexicali, a city known for its Chinese-Mexican fusion cuisine. Then, explore San Felipe with visits to a salt pool, an otherworldly glamping adventure, and experience the soulful vibes of the city’s Blues & Arts festival, along with its world-famous seafood scene. There's a lot to learn and fun to have right next door on CROSSING SOUTH.

Seasons 1 - 10 are available to stream with the PBS App!

Centurion5 Productions Host Jorge Meraz (right) talks with Pablo Chee, the half Chinese architect behind Imperial Garden chinese restaurant in Mexicali.

Centurion5 Productions has taken multiple productions to air. They produce CROSSING SOUTH for KPBS San Diego & CreateTV. They also produce reality/factual/travel shows, documentaries and TV adverts. They are an award winning production company that broadcast both in regional and national markets. From pre-production planning all the way through to release, they translate thoughts and visions into a concrete expression that can be shared with the world.