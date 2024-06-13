D.I. RAY: Season 2 (New Season Premiere)

Sundays, June 16 - July 21, 2024 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS App

Two months after her suspension, D.I. Ray is thrust back into homicide after the fatal shooting of an innocent nurse and the head of a notorious crime family points to brewing tensions between rival crime families.

D.I. RAY: Season 2 Preview

EPISODE GUIDE:

Episode 1: “Wrong Place” premieres Sunday, June 16 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV - After the fatal drive-by shooting of a young nurse and the head of a notorious crime syndicate threatens to erupt into a full-blown turf war, DI RAY must uncover the truth before tensions spill onto Birmingham streets.

Episode 2: “Rivals” premieres Sunday, June 23 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV - Having lost trace of two kidnappers in a daring car chase, D.I. Ray must team up with Serious Organized Crime to rescue her prime murder suspect before it’s too late. A photo on Rav’s laptop leads to a shocking discovery.

Episode 3: “The Hunt for Rav“ premiers Sunday, June 30 at 10 .m. on KPBS TV - The clock is ticking to track down an armed fugitive after a third murder victim is found, and Rachita is forced to confront a familiar face from her past. Suzie begins to make inquiries into her family’s affairs.

Episode 4: “A Test of Wills” premieres Sunday, July 7 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV - After Rav's capture attempt takes an unexpected turn, past traumas resurface for Rachita. The team uses Martin’s intel to track down a former friend of Frank’s with a grudge to bear, just as Rachita suspects one of her team might be hiding something.

Episode 5: “Staying on Top” premieres Sunday, July 14 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV - As she treads dangerously close to the truth, D.I. Ray becomes the target of a vicious threat. Mounting dissent from the public adds pressure to name a triple homicide suspect, and Rachita comes under fire for her role in a fatal shooting.

Episode 6: “Enemy Within” premieres Sunday, July 21 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV - Following the discovery of the missing gun, D.I. Ray’s lens turns back to the Chapman family. Suzie takes drastic action, and D.I. Ray and Clive enact their risky plan to expose corruption in the highest ranks of the force.

Watch On Your Schedule: Episodes will be available to stream with the PBS App for a limited time. Watch the best of PBS anytime, anywhere on the free PBS app. Stream your favorite PBS shows on-demand and livestream shows from your local station, all from your favorite device.

D.I. RAY Season 1 is available to stream now with KPBS Passport, a benefit for members supporting KPBS at $60 or more yearly, using your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, AppleTV, Amazon Fire or Chromecast. Learn how to activate your benefit now. KPBS Passport is a member benefit that unlocks exclusive shows and extra content on the PBS App.

Written by: Maya Sondhi. Produced by Charlotte Surtees