Encore Monday, June 17, 2024 at 11 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream now with KPBS Passport!
A journey as playful as it is evocative, "Chiliheads" takes us on the Hot Pepper Road to five countries — Canada, the United States, Mexico, Trinidad and Tobago and India — to meet lovers of hot peppers known as ‘chiliheads’ and discover the cultures that celebrate the consumption of this unique spicy fruit.
By engaging farmers and chefs, scientists, historians and even psychoanalysts, the film deconstructs the incredible history of hot peppers and our crazy relationship to them, which include pushing the limits to produce the strongest pepper in the world.
Distributed by American Public Television