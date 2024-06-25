Give Now
PBS News Special: CNN Presidential Debate Simulcast

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published June 25, 2024 at 2:16 PM PDT
PBS NEWSHOUR hosts Geoff Bennett and Amna Nawaz, Nov. 17, 2022, in Arlington Va.
Mike Morgan
/
MMP
PBS NEWSHOUR hosts Geoff Bennett and Amna Nawaz, Nov. 17, 2022, in Arlington Va.

Thursday, June 27, 2024 at 6 p.m. on KPBS TV + Livestream

PBS will provide live coverage and analysis of the debate between President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump. The broadcast will begin with a simulcast of The CNN Presidential Debate, followed immediately by PBS News special coverage co-anchored by Amna Nawaz and Geoff Bennett, with reporting from White House correspondent Laura Barrón-López and Capitol Hill correspondent Lisa Desjardins, and expert analysis from additional guests.

PBS NEWS HOUR: Amy Walter and Francesca Chambers on debate expectations

Related Coverage: Judy Woodruff Presents: America at a Crossroads, a series that will examine the many divisions fracturing the United States

PBS
