Hitler's Olympics

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published July 5, 2024 at 10:49 AM PDT
(GERMANY OUT) Jesse Owens (James Cleveland Owens), US-American track and field athlete, won 4 gold medals at the Summer Olympics in Berlin in 1936, Summer Olympics in Berlin in August 1936: Owens is surrounded by press photographers after winning the 100m sprint, among them is Heinrich von der Becke (c, kneeling)
by von der Becke / ullstein bild via Getty Images
/
ullstein bild
(GERMANY OUT) Jesse Owens (James Cleveland Owens), US-American track and field athlete, won 4 gold medals at the Summer Olympics in Berlin in 1936, Summer Olympics in Berlin in August 1936: Owens is surrounded by press photographers after winning the 100m sprint, among them is Heinrich von der Becke (c, kneeling)

Tuesday, July 9, 2024 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream now with KPBS Passport!

In 1931, the Olympics were awarded to Berlin to be held in 1936. However, Germany would be a very different place in the ensuing five years. Adolf Hitler had risen to power and the Nazis eagerly grasped the propaganda opportunity the Olympics represented. The scale of the 1936 games would amaze the world and begin Olympic traditions that continue to this day. Although some at the time tried to organize boycotts, all too few saw the rotting truth behind the slick façade.

Hitler’s Olympics Preview

“Hitler’s Olympics tells the complete story of the 1936 Berlin games – the early plans, the Nazi takeover, the purge of Jews from German athletics and the grand spectacle itself.

Olympian Jesse Owens (right) with Luz Long (left), 1936 Berlin games.
3D Entertainment
/
American Public Television
Olympian Jesse Owens (right) with Luz Long (left), 1936 Berlin games.

The documentary features exclusive interviews with 101-year-old Margaret Lambert, the top German high jumper excluded from the games for her Jewish identity; and Captain Eric “Winkle” Brown, who recalls visiting the games as a 17-year-old to watch Jesse Owens, the fastest man on earth whose achievements so infuriated Hitler.

The 1936 Berlin Olympics
American Public TV
The 1936 Berlin Olympics

"Hitler's Olympics" is available to stream now with KPBS Passport, a benefit for members supporting KPBS at $60 or more yearly, using your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, AppleTV, Amazon Fire or Chromecast. Learn how to activate your benefit now.

Credits: Acquired by American Public Television from 3D Entertainment for syndication to public television stations nationwide.

Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, online membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
