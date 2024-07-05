Tuesday, July 9, 2024 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream now with KPBS Passport!

In 1931, the Olympics were awarded to Berlin to be held in 1936. However, Germany would be a very different place in the ensuing five years. Adolf Hitler had risen to power and the Nazis eagerly grasped the propaganda opportunity the Olympics represented. The scale of the 1936 games would amaze the world and begin Olympic traditions that continue to this day. Although some at the time tried to organize boycotts, all too few saw the rotting truth behind the slick façade.

“Hitler’s Olympics” tells the complete story of the 1936 Berlin games – the early plans, the Nazi takeover, the purge of Jews from German athletics and the grand spectacle itself.

3D Entertainment / American Public Television Olympian Jesse Owens (right) with Luz Long (left), 1936 Berlin games.

The documentary features exclusive interviews with 101-year-old Margaret Lambert, the top German high jumper excluded from the games for her Jewish identity; and Captain Eric “Winkle” Brown, who recalls visiting the games as a 17-year-old to watch Jesse Owens, the fastest man on earth whose achievements so infuriated Hitler.

American Public TV The 1936 Berlin Olympics

