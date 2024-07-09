Jimi Hendrix: Electric Church

Saturday, July 13, 2024 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream now with KPBS Passport + Encore Sunday, July 14 at 6:30 p.m. on KPBS 2

This critically acclaimed documentary traces Jimi Hendrix’s journey to the Atlanta International Pop Festival and features 16mm multi-camera footage of his unforgettable performance on July 4, 1970. Against the backdrop of civil rights unrest, the toll of the Vietnam War and a burgeoning festival culture inspired by Woodstock that drew young people from across the country, the concert took place in a dusty, scorching hot, pecan orchard in Byron, Georgia.

Hendrix drew nearly 500,000 people to his “Electric Church” for a concert that included “Purple Haze,” “Foxey Lady,” “Voodoo Child (Slight Return),” “Hey Joe,” “Stone Free” and many more. The performance footage of Hendrix with Experience drummer Mitch Mitchell and bassist Billy Cox has been restored from the original negative in high definition and the audio soundtrack includes stereo and 5.1 surround sound mixes by Eddie Kramer directly from the original master tapes.

© Sam Feinsilver / Authentic Hendrix, LLC / PBS Jimi Hendrix performing at the Atlanta International Pop Festival. July 4, 1970.

