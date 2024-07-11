AFROPOP: THE ULTIMATE CULTURAL EXCHANGE: Supa Modo

Monday, July 15, 2024 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS App / YouTube

Jo, a witty 9-year old girl who is terminally ill with cancer, loves films and superheroes. She is utterly taken in by the films that Mike, a local VJ, screens at the children's hospital to entertain the kids. One day, her mother Kathryn takes her home from hospital, to live out her last days. Her sister Mwix protests this decision but their mother is adamant.

Also included is the short film "School Days." For teachers and students alike, school is a place to struggle mightily, as our abilities and our preconceptions of the world meet challenges both harrowing and hilarious. In "School Days," Ben Cunningham works to transform a classroom of swooning preschool girls into dragon-slaying warrior princesses.

Credit: One Fine Day Film, Black Public Media and WORLD.